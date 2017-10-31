Steep Steps reinterprets two blockbuster themes into a new song and music video





Steep Steps – the electronic project of RÊVE front woman Athena Hiotis and Deep End Studio producer/engineer Tony Correlli – has released an otherworldly mashup of two pop culture powerhouses in a new song and accompanying video, “Game of Thrones (in The Upside Down).” The track expands on the medieval instrumentals of the theme from Game of Thrones, HBO’s blockbuster adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire , and fuses them with the dark synths and electronics, eerie atmosphere, and ’80s sensibilities of NetFlix sensation Stranger Things.







Correlli explains that the unlikely pairing was the spontaneous and unexpected result of experimentation. “I was working on some monosynth sounds one night and randomly started playing the beginning of the Game of Thrones theme. It was fun, so I started recording it, taking the medieval sounding parts of that arrangement and interpreting theme as synth patches. The more layers I tracked, the more it reminded me of Stranger Things, so I started to dial in those kinds of sounds and worked them into the chords and time signature of the Game of Thrones theme. It really came together quickly. When Athena vocalized the melody, the track transformed from a quirky little experiment into something that fit our sound and paid tribute to two cool series that would normally be separated by a significant amount of space and time.”

Hiotis’ ethereal vocals soar and billow over the densely layered soundscape, to haunting effect. She says, “I came from the perspective of not having seen Game of Thrones, but having deeply respected the world the creators built and especially the soundtrack. I approached the melody from a dark, haunting, but strangely soothing place and we both felt it added to this merging of sounds and themes. It ended up working out really well. We are both very proud of the result.”







The video originally premiered on pop culture website The Nerdist , and was shot by Sympatico at Secret Sound Studio in Baltimore, MD. The long awaited second season of Stranger Things premiered on NetFlix on October 27.

