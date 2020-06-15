



2020 is proving to be a prolific year for Brooklyn, NY based industrial act Statiqbloom; having released in April a remix companion to last year’s Asphyxia album, the band has announced a new full-length album, titled Beneath the Whelm. Furthering the duo’s post-industrial blend of haunted electronic soundscapes with punishing rhythms and acidic vocals, the new album presents nine new tracks from Statiqbloom, with “The Second Coming” featuring a guest appearance by renowned Hungarian vocalist Attila Csihar; best known for his work with such extreme metal bands as Mayhem, Sunn O))), and Anaal Nathrakh, Csihar has also collaborated with more experimental acts in the realms of electronic and industrial music, such as Jarboe, Aborym, and Ulver. Due for release on July 10 via Metropolis Records, Beneath the Whelm is available for pre-order now via Bandcamp and the Metropolis webstore in CD, digital, and limited edition vinyl formats.

