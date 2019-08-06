



One of the most anticipated and attended parties in the gothic/industrial community, Dracula’s Ball has announced details for the next event taking place on Halloween at Underground Arts. With DJs Addambombb and Loki spinning, the event will feature performances by industrial act Statiqbloom and electronic act Conjure One in an exclusive East Coast appearance. Due to the smaller venue size at Underground Arts, the event is being labeled Dracula’s Ball: Bite Sized, and will mark what the organizers are calling the only 21+ party in the Ball’s two-decade-long history; past parties took place at The Trocadero Theatre, and the organizers continue the search for a long-term venue that will enable Dracula’s Ball to continue without any changes to its all ages policy. Tickets are available now and can be purchased digitally via Eventbrite, TicketFly, and the Underground Arts website, all with applicable service charges; no service charges apply to tickets puchased at the box offices of Underground Arts, Franklin Hall, and Digital Underground.

Conjure One, one of the many projects of legendary producer/musician Rhys Fulber, released its last album, Holoscenic, via Armada Music in November 2015; since then, Fulber has been focusing primarily on recording and live performance in Front Line Assembly, as well as his recent solo outings. Statiqbloom most recently released the Asphyxia album in June of this year via Metropolis Records, and after a stint as the opening act for Mortiis’ “Era 1” North American tour, proceeded on a series of U.K. dates; the band will also be appearing on September 18 in Brooklyn with Pop Will Eat Itself and Chemlab in a special event presented by ColdWaves.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)