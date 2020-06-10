



Project Regeneration Vol. 1, the eagerly anticipated and long awaited seventh full-length album from “evil disco” and industrial/alt. metal act Static-X is at last close to its release date. As such, the band has unveiled not only the full track listing for the record, which includes the singles “Hollow” and “All These Years,” but also the finalized cover artwork; due out on July 10 via the band’s own Otsego Entertainment Group, the album is now available for pre-order in digital, CD, and limited edition marble vinyl formats, with digital orders receiving immediate downloads of the aforementioned singles. Other titles in the track list include such songs as “Terminator Oscillator,” “Something Of My Own,” “Follow,” “Accelerate,” and “Otsego Placebo.”







The 12 tracks on this first volume of Project Regeneration feature several of the final vocal performances and musical compositions of Wayne Static, who passed away in November 2014; with new member guitarist/vocalist Xer0 joining the original band lineup of bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda, both this album and a planned second volume have been mixed and co-produced by longtime Static-X associate Ulrich Wild, who produced the band’s 1999 Wisconsin Death Trip debut.







Both the album release and the European summer tour had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Static-X hoping to resume touring later this year. Dates are currently scheduled for November and December, with two U.S. dates scheduled in September; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Static-X website.

Static-X

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)