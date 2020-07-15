



At long last, the industrial/alt. metal sensation that is Static-X unveiled Project Regeneration Vol. 1, paying tribute to and showcasing the final vocal performances and musical compositions of the late Wayne Static with 12 new tracks of the group’s signature “evil disco.” With new member guitarist/vocalist Xer0 backed by the original lineup of bassist Tony Campos, guitarist Koichi Fukuda, and drummer Ken Jay, the album has been one of the year’s most highly anticipated releases, finally hitting global retailers on July 10 and quickly charting highly on Tidal, iTunes, Deezer, and Spotify. Now, Static-X presents the latest visual accompaniment with the music video for “Bring You Down,” the record’s third single; directed by friend and longtime associate Matt Zane with Xer0, and with visual effects provided by Chris Davis for Human 12, the video continues the themes of Project Regeneration as footage of Wayne Static is seamlessly interspersed with the band in its current configuration, Xer0’s face this time obscured not by a mask, but by an illuminated robotic “X.”







With DOPE front man Edsel Dope serving as executive producer, the new album was originally to feature a bevy of guest vocalists until enough recorded material from Static had been unearthed; as a result, the majority of the album features the late front man’s original vocals, with MINISTRY’s Al Jourgensen appearing on the final track “Dead Souls.” Zane had also provided photography for the liner notes with Jeremy Safer, while Nikk Dibbs, Tommy Shaffner, and a disavowed former band member are granted co-songwriting credits on several tracks.

Now available on all digital platforms with physical copies available to purcahse via the Static-X website, Project Regeneration Vol. 1 will also be released in a limited edition blue vinyl format on August 14; plans to follow the album up with a second volume are currently underway. As well, the band is working to resume touring in the latter months of this year, as the album’s release and the European summer tour had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both volumes also feature the mixing and production talents of Ulrich Wild, who famously produced Static-X’s 1999 Wisconsin Death Trip debut.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)