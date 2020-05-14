



Despite a series of misfortunes, industrial/alt. metal act Static-X forges ahead with the impending release of the band’s seventh full-length album, Project Regeneration Vol. 1, with the unveiling of a new music video for the track “All These Years.” The video draws on the song’s lyrics to present an admittedly campy narrative in which a young Wayne Static witnesses his future self through the television, with drummer Ken Jay commenting that while this presented the challenge of depicting the band’s late front man, “that was something that we really wanted to do, and I think it came out great.” He goes on to emphasize that the video, like the album as a whole, is a celebration of Static’s life and music; “What better way to do that than through a fun, fictional story about how Wayne was inspired to become the legend that he became through Static-X?”







Directed by Xer0 and Matt Zane, “All These Years” marks the second single from Project Regeneration Vol. 1, following “Hollow,” released earlier this year, and whose video was also directed by Zane, a longtime friend, associate, and collaborative partner with both Wayne Static and the band. Zane’s band Society 1 had joined Static-X during the final leg of the Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour, which concluding just prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Project Regeneration Vol. 1 was originally scheduled for release on May 29, but has been delayed due to the shutdown of manufacturing plants for physical copies due to the pandemic; as of now, the record will be available in digital and CD formats on July 10, with the vinyl to follow on August 14. Featuring the original Static-X lineup of bassist Tony Campos, drummer Ken Jay, and guitarist Koichi Fukuda, along with current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 and co-producer Ulrich Wild, the new album presents new and previously unreleased material culled from Static’s final recordings and compositions.

Static-X’s European summer tour has been postponed, with hopes to resume later this year, along with rescheduled festival and headline shows. In late April, the band had filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department citing that their warehouse space had been robbed of nearly $200,000 worth of touring equipment; the warehouse is shared with fellow industrial/alt. metal band DOPE.

