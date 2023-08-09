



State of the Union returns after three years with the “Purgatory” single, in which Johann Sebastian tackles very poignant and difficult themes of suicide. With the title referring to the realm where spirits purge their karma and pay for sins before passing on, the song presents the band’s signature dark brand of electro/EBM with a bleakly ambient intro “as if falling into the bowels of hell.” As suicide is considered in some esoteric beliefs as a disruption in one’s karma, Sebastian explains that since Purgatory is a low-frequency dimension unfathomable to human minds, “it is better to keep making powerful electronic dance music that makes clubgoers get on the dance floor and dance their night away.”







“Purgatory” was released on August 6 and is available digitally via Bandcamp. The song marks the first new material from State of the Union since 2020’s RISE UP! and Bad Flower EPs, with 2018’s Indupop being the band’s last full-length album. Sebastian and live drummer Jimmy Nimra will also be taking State of the Union for a series of live dates, beginning on August 26 at the grand opening of a new venue in Anaheim, CA. Shows in Las Vegas, Mexico City, Tijuana, and San Jose have also been planned, as well as several dates across South America, and an appearance in Tampa with Communion After Dark’s Mark Paradise. A full listing of live dates can be found on the State of the Union Facebook page.

State of the Union

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)