



10 years since the band made its debut, Chicago darkwave and post-punk trio Staring Problem has been making waves with a number of smaller cassette and EP releases; now, with a release date of September 23, the band will be unveiling its first full-length album, Eclipse. Blending elements of early goth and shoegaze with a raw production style, the album thematically explores a multitude of subjects – love and loss, science fiction, and even flora and fauna, resulting in a varied but cohesive collection that draws on the influence of New Order, Talk Talk, Parlor, and of course The Cure. Additionally, Eclipse marks Staring Problem’s first full-length vinyl release, with the album also marking the tenth anniversary of the group’s association with the Modern Tapes imprint. Pre-orders for Eclipse in digital, cassette, and vinyl formats are now available via Bandcamp, while a music video for the title track “Eclipse” can be viewed now on YouTube.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)