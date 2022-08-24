



Post-punk trio Stagger Lee has been gradually making waves in the band’s homeland of Romania, signing to Diffuse Reality/Peryphilla Records shortly after recording a live performance in the Spring of 2021. Now, the band has revealed a music video for “Spoken” as the first single off the Loop Control debut EP; strident rhythms, staccato guitars, persistent electronics, and a monotone but powerful vocal present the trio of Mircea Florut, Alex Stingy, and Flore Saratoc priming Stagger Lee for a wider audience beyond the confines of their home of Oradea, Romania. Originally released independently by the band in April of last year, the Loop Control EP is now receiving the official treatment through Diffuse Reality/Peryphilla Records, with the official release date to be announced in the coming weeks.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)