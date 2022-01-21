



At long last, fans of industrial/rock act Stabbing Westward can rejoice with the announcement of the band’s first full-length album in more than two decades, titled Chasing Ghosts. Following the “I Am Nothing” single released in November 2021, today’s unveiling of “Ghost” marks the second taste of what the new record has to offer as the song presents the group’s signature blend of immersive electronic atmospheres, darkly engaging and emotive melodicism, and grinding aggression. Available in both digital and CD formats via Bandcamp, the maxi-single features the original mix by legendary producer John Fryer, as well as a remix by vocalist Christopher Hall, and one by electro/EBM act Assemblage 23; just as the “I Am Nothing” single also showcased updated renditions of classics like “Slipping Away” and “Shame,” so too does “Ghost” feature a new reimagining of “Why,” originally recorded for the band’s 1995 hit album Wither Blister Burn + Peel.







Continuing a visual thread across the two singles and the forthcoming album is the ethereal artwork of David Seidman, best known for his work with the likes of Coheed & Cambria, New Line Cinema, CBS, and Penguin Random House publications. Chasing Ghosts is Stabbing Westward’s fifth album overall, and the first since the 2001 self-titled record; due for release on March 18 via COP International, pre-orders for the album in digital, CD, and vinyl formats are available via Bandcamp, with the latter to be released in quantities limited to 2,000.





Stabbing Westward

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

COP International

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

David Seidman

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)