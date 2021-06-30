



Having been confirmed as one of the headlining acts for this year’s ColdWaves, Stabbing Westward has announced an additional stream of dates to mark the industrialized alt. rock band’s return to touring. “It’s been a long year and a half but it’s time to gather once again,” the band states, with the tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Wither Blister Burn + Peel album, which in the mid-to-late ’90s helped to catapult Stabbing Westward to the heights of commercial success; with songs like “Shame” and “What Do I Have to Do?” receiving extensive airplay on mainstream readio and MTV, along with songs like “Falls Apart,” “Crushing Me,” and “I Don’t Believe” becoming fan favorites, the 1996 album remains Stabbing Westward’s top selling and highest charting record. With three Midwest dates in September – including ColdWaves – and three in Texas in October, the band will be joined on select dates by fellow coldwave rabble rousers The Clay People, as well as The Funeral Portrait and Eyes Set to Kill as support acts; a full listing of dates and links to purchase tickets can be found on the band’s Facebook page, while tickets for ColdWaves are available via eTix on the ColdWaves website.











Previously, Stabbing Westward had conducted a 20th anniversary tour for the Darkest Days album. In 2020, the band released the Dead and Gone EP, marking the first new material from Stabbing Westward since the 2001 self-titled album, followed later in the year by the Hallowed Hymns covers EP; plans to tour for Dead and Gone were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the band subsequently signing to COP International with plans to release a new album, tentatively titled Wasteland. Most recently, front man Christopher Hall created a remix for label mate Black Needle Noise on that band’s latest Machine EP, as well as for Stoneburner on the Sell Out single.









