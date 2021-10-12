



Following the band’s headlining performances at this year’s ColdWaves, and keyboardist Walter Flakus’ remix for I Ya Toyah’s “Pray,” industrial/rock act Stabbing Westward has announced the release of a new single, titled “I Am Nothing.” Having signed with COP International earlier this year, the single marks the first new material from the band since the January 2020 release of the Dead and Gone EP, and the October 2020 Hallowed Hyms covers EP, with the single to be released in a limited edition of 1,000 CD digipak copies via Bandcamp – each of these copies will include a hand-numbered 16pt. post card with a new band photo and a QR code to access a secret page with a quote from vocalist Chris Hall and a downloadable version of the 2021 version of “Shame,” which originally appeared on the ColdWaves 2021 compilation; as well, the single will come a 4×7 magnet featuring the cover art by David Seidman. With a release date of November 5, pre-sales for the limited edition single will be available two weeks prior, with the band promising a new album to be released in 2022, stating that “This is where it begins!”

Stabbing Westward

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

COP International

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)