Stabbing Westward announces fall tour to celebrate third album anniversary





Stabbing Westward will be celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the band’s third album, Darkest Days, with a fall U.S. tour. With tickets going onsale this Friday, August 24, the Darkest Days Anniversary Tour begins on October 12 in Tempe, AZ and will see the band performing in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and Houston; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the Stabbing Westward Facebook profile.

Originally released on April 7, 1998 after the success of 1996’s Wither Blister Burn & Peel, Darkest Days achieved critical and commercial acclaim thanks to the strength of singles like “Save Yourself,” “Sometimes It Hurts,” and “Haunting Me,” with other tracks like “Drugstore” and “Torn Apart” proving to be staples of the band’s live set in subsequent years. Several of these tracks, either in their original album form or in remix variants, were featured in several movie, TV, and video game soundtracks.





