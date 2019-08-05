



2019 has been a momentous year for electronic project ST∆ER, with high profile live performances, remixes and collaborations, and the physical editions of his two most recent outings – 2017’s SYZYGY and 2018’s The Garden of Forking Paths – selling out. Now Ian R. Staer has announced his latest album, Telemetry; clocking in at 62 minutes, the album’s four tracks were assembled and edited from ST∆ER’s live broadcast performances on Princeton, NJ’s WPRB 103.3FM on June 21 and Philadelphia, PA’s WXPN 88.5FM on May 12. Staer comments, “It’s a record of which I am quite proud, and upon which many talented folks have worked hard,” with mixing and editing by Jeff Towne – the producer of NPR’s Echoes – and mastered by Eric Oehler (Null Device, Klack). Telemetry is available for pre-order via Bandcamp in digital and a CD edition limited to 100 copies; the record’s fourth track, the nearly 24-minute-long”Delta-V” can now be streamed as a preview, while the original recording of “The Garden of Forking Paths” is still available digitally via Bandcamp.











Additionally, ST∆ER will be performing two concerts to coincide with the album’s release. The first will take place on August 8 in South Philadelphia at Connie’s Ric Rac, with support from Pittsburgh electronic artist Rose Winston as part of her U.S. tour, along with Baltimore act Repelican; admission for the show is $10 with doors at 7:00pm. The second will be on September 27 at the University of Pennsylvania’s Event Horizon concert series at the Rotunda; doors are at 8:00pm with free admission. Tickets and additional info can be found on the ST∆ER Facebook page.

