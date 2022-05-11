



After making a splash with her Unreality debut in 2018, Kennedy Ashlyn has announced the release of her long-awaited sophomore album under the moniker of SRSQ, titled Ever Crashing. “I became myself in the process of making this record,” she explains, as the album presents the culmination of three years of personal discovery following a diagnosis of ADHD and bipolar disorder, the album title metaphorically likening these conditions to the sensation of being trapped in the crest of a wave. Citing such periods of turmoil as a sort of muse, Ashlyn performed all instrumentation herself, working with producer Chris Coady (Beach House, Slowdive, Zola Jesus) on the album’s 10 tracks revolving around these themes of “mourning the person I thought I should be, mourning the person I never was,” all the while yearning for redemption and embracing the actuality of her own self. Preceded by the “Saved For Summer” and “Someday I Will Bask in the Sun” singles, Ever Crashing is due for release on August 19 via Dais Records in digital, CD, and vinyl formats; aside from the standard black, the vinyl edition will appear in multiple variants, including opaque white (700 copies), blue seaglass wave (500 copies), Coke bottle clear (400 copies), and clear pink (200 copies). Pre-orders for Ever Crashing are available now via Bandcamp and the Dais Records webstore.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)