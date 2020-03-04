



Following the successful release of his Be Up a Hello album this past January, electornic artist Tom Jenkinson has announced the release of a new Squarepusher EP, titled Lamental. The EP functions as a companion of sorts to the album, with a focus on its melodic and contemplative aspects, with a faster techno reinterpretation of the cinematic “Detroit People Mover,” along with the new opener, “The Paris Track.” Rounding out the vinyl EP are two versions of 2016’s “MIDI Sans Frontières,” which was composed in response to the Brexit referendum and made available to remixers, with the digital version including the additional track “Les Mains Dansent.” Due for release on April 10 via Warp Records, the Lamental EP can now be pre-ordered in digital, and 12-inch vinyl formats via the Squarepusher’s website, the Warp Records webstore, and Bleep. A series of headlining and festival dates throughout the U.K., Europe, Japan, and the U.S. have also been announced; a full listing of live dates can be found on the artist’s website.





Squarepusher

Warp Records

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)