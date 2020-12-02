



Post-industrial electronic project Spectrograph has released its debut EP, A Giant Leap of Faith, on Depths Records. Formed in 2015 by DJ/producer Phiorio (Metroline Limited) and singer/instrumentalist Virginia Bones (Geography of the Moon), the group merges the mechnical and avant-garde as the EP’s four tracks reflect the duo’s musical influences across a variety of styles, creating what can be described as imaginary remixes of tracks that never existed. A companion video for the track “Dead Kittens” was directed by experimental visual artist Less Than One, who produced visuals for the Illusion of Time album by Avery/Cortini. Released on November 27 and mastered by Andrea Kalenda, A Giant Leap of Faith is now available to purchase digitally via Bandcamp.









