



After signing with Artoffact Records last year for the release of the band’s sixth album, Canadian post-punk act Spectres has announced the follow-up with the release of the “Tell Me” single. As the last track on the forthcoming Hindsight, the song further showcases the band’s retro influences, drawing strongly on the sounds of classic new wave and post-punk, with the bass and vocal melodies clearly evoking the likes of New Order; with “Tell Me” available to preview stream, Hindsight can now be pre-ordered via Bandcamp, with the album to be released on November 5 in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. As the Vancouver group’s seventh full-length album, Hindsight was written and recorded throughout the course of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021; along with nine original tracks, the album also features three recordings from the Los Angeles Part-Time Punks radio show.





