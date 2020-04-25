



Dallas, Texas electro/industrial act SPANKTHENUN has released a new single in which the band has performed a cover of the classic KMFDM track “Virus.” Originally released in 1989, “Virus” acted as an industrial/punk commentary on sociopolitical issues and sexually transmitted diseases of the time; with this single, SPANKTHENUN not only performs the song in a rendition faithful to KMFDM’s original, but also with updated lyrics specifically aimed at the COVID-19 crisis; lyrics like “Keep six feet away or you’ll die,” “You ignored the truth and made it stronger,” and “Don’t go to church, better start praying” resonate palpably with the need for social distancing in order to flatten the curve and diminish the spread of the Coronavirus. Also included on the single is an instrumental verison of the track, as well as a reimagined “90s Hip Hop Beat” remix; an untitled bonus track, not featured in streaming editions, is included with digital downloads of the single. SPANKTHENUN’s “Virus” single was released on April 15 and follows the band’s acclaimed Initial Decay Control, released in January.











In the meantime, KMFDM is gearing up for the release of the IN DUB collection featuring new dub/reggae interpretations of longtime favorites. In late March, the band also donated 50% of the profits for the sale of a new T-shirt to RIP Medical Debt. The Industrial Strength Tour featuring KMFDM, MINISTRY, and Front Line Assembly was scheduled to begin on July 1; given the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the necessity for social distancing, none of the bands have yet announced if the tour is to proceed as scheduled. As well, KMFDM vocalist Lucia Cifarelli has been teasing via Instagram snippets of recording sessions for a new solo album, her first since the 2003 release of From the Land of Volcanos.

