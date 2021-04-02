



Argentinian virtual record label Soviet Net Label has announced a special live online event, Electro Freak Show MMXXI #1. Presented free on YouTube, with support from Mantis Oscura Latinoamérica , the livestream festival will encompass two chapters over April 30 and May 1, showcasing a number of South American darkwave and electro/industrial acts; among them are the likes of Post Machinery Environment (Argentina), Löst (Dominican Republic), Último Refugio (Chile), Amöniacö (Chile), Hueco (Mexico), Alondra Noctvrna (Chile), and Dreams of Passion (Peru). Among the North American bands featured will be New York City’s The Final Sound, Zwaremachine from Minneapolis, and Portland’s Adrian H and The Wounds. A full listing of artists and additional information about the event can be found on the Facebook event page.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)