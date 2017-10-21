Southern Lord to release newly remastered retrospective series from Magma





Influential French avant-garde group Magma will release a remastered three LP edition of 1981’s Retrospektïẁ Volume I & II and Retrospektïẁ Volume III via Southern Lord on November 24. Hand numbered and limited to 1500 copies, the collection was remastered by Brad Boatright and includes new artwork by Evan Nahon alongside the classic Solé, Dister, and Gotlib comic strip included with the original. The albums are a retrospective of the band’s first decade, performed on three nights in June of 1980 at the Olympia Theatre in Paris. Retrospektïẁ I & II includes the first recorded version of “Theusz Hamtaahk,” which had previously only been performed live. Magma is also scheduled to perform at Southern Lord’s showcase on October 29 at the Melkweg in Amsterdam, along with Sunn O))), Unsane, Circle, Okkultokrati, Wolfbrigade, Big|Brave, and Vitamin X.

Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)