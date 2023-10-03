



From South Africa comes the duo of vocalist/guitarist Ryan Kopman and drummer Greg Groothedde, collectively known as OnDisplay, with today marking the release of the band’s latest single. “When we are not self-aware,” the pair explain, “we make it really easy for others to corrupt our space and our minds to the point where we lose our identity.” Such are the themes of “Stuck,” which showcases the band’s energetic convergence of the aggression of post-hardcore and metalcore with emotive rock melodies and throbbing electronic atmospheres. “The song is about being trapped in situations that we are too absorbed in to realize the damage it causes us,” Kopman and Groothedde continue, “As if our voice has been silenced, and we are powerless to break free until we can untangle from the mess we’re in.” Along with the accompanying lyric video, the “Stuck” single is now available via DistroKid. An earlier song, titled “Soothe,” has yet to be released.





OnDisplay

Website, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)