



Helmed by Stephan Crasneanscki and Simone Merli, and operating as a continually evolving congregation of artists, Soundwalk Collective has announced the release of a new album, titled Lovotic. The album thematically explores the attempts of modern technology to expand upon, rather than limit, the parameters of human identity with regard to aspects of intimacy, gender, and sexuality, with the band asking, “What sets of words from our vocabulary can be communicated to the AI mind to generate a new identity for desire? Could the machine be another technology that brings us closer together?” As such, the music presents a blending of software and hardware designed to create a sound the band identifies as “occupying an amorphous androgynous netherworld at the borderlands between biotic and android.”







Preceding the album is the title track for “Lovotic,” which showcases several of the album’s notable collaborators – actress and musician Charlotte Gainsbourg, techno veteran Atom™, musician and performance artist Lyra Pramuk, and celebrated actor Willem Dafoe, with the video directed by Crasneanscki to add a truly dynamic multimedia element to the album; additional lyrics and concepts on Lovotic were contributed by Paul B. Preciado, a noted philosopher in the fields of gender and body politics, who performs his texts on the opening and closing tracks of the album, “The Age of Mutation” and “Primate Love.” Lovotic is due for release on April 1 via Analogue Foundation, with pre-orders in digital and vinyl now available through Bandcamp; the latter will be a double-LP of 180g clear vinyl with embossed gold leaf album cover, and a 16-page booklet of painted artwork and lyrics.







Since the band’s foundation, Soundwalk Collective has maintained an active focus on the exploration of sound and the eschewing of traditional structures and songwriting motifs. As on Lovotic, many of the collaborators in the group’s history are actors and filmmakers like Wim Wenders, Werner Herzog, Charlotte Rampling, Abel Ferrara, Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Luc Godard, and Jeanne Moreau, as well as musical figures like Patti Smith and Philip Glass. “Lovotic” also reunites Charlotte Gainsbourg with Willem Dafoe, the two having starred together in ANTICHRIS♀ and NYMPH()MANIAC.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)