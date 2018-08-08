Soman returns from long absence with new album and first of three planned singles





After an absence of eight years, German industrial/power noise artist Kolja Trelle is back with a new album under the Soman moniker, NOX, which Trelle states, “reflects the joy and pleasure in electronic music.” “Growler,” the genre bending first of three planned singles, is set to drop August 31. The single includes three remixes and a bonus track, “Stripped.” The former sound engineer turned musician topped the German alternative charts with his 2005 track “Unleashed” and has done remixes for acts including VNV Nation and Rotersand; NOX marks the first new album from Soman since 2010’s Noistyle.





