Soft Cell to release retrospective book featuring restored photos, lyrics, and new interviews





Synthpop duo Soft Cell has announced the release To Show You I’ve Been There , a limited edition photo book via Renegade Music on May 1. The fully authorized 176 page hardbound book features over 200 rare and previously unpublished photographs restored from the original negatives, along with new interviews by noted music journalist Mark Paytress, handwritten lyrics, and more. Each copy also includes the exclusive vinyl Magick Mutants EP, featuring four tracks of re-recorded early songs and a cover of Fad Gadget’s “Back to Nature” and artwork by Dave Ball. The book is strictly limited to 1,300 copies and is available for pre-order now.

Soft Cell

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Renegade Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter

Lexer Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)