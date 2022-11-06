



Society 1 has seen a fair share of challenge and controversy throughout the band’s tenure, but Matt “The Lord” Zane has persevered through it all to carry on his rock & roll visions, culminating this past Spring with the final release of Black Level Six. Now, with 2023 marking the twentieth anniversary of the Hollywood alt. metal and industrial/rock band’s most successful record, Society 1 will be celebrating in style with the Exit Through Fear Tour. Released in April of 2003 via Earache Records, the album marked a significant change in the group’s working dynamic, recorded with renowned bassist Paul Raven (Killing Joke, MINISTRY, Godflesh), and seeing the introduction of drummer Dagon Destroyer, who would perform on the album’s subsequent tour and music videos; now, 20 years late, Dagon will be rejoining Society 1’s ranks for the anniversary tour, with a significant number of the dates coinciding with the band’s opening slots for the Rise of the Machines Tour headlined by Static-X, and featuring Fear Factory, Mushroomhead, and DOPE. “I was 19-years-old when we filmed our ‘Nothing’ music video,” the drummer explains, “with Zane suspending over my drumset. The tours afterward were insane; everything about Society 1 was insane, especially for a kid.” He goes on to call it a dream to have the opportunity to share the stage with Fear Factory and Static-X, stating that “These two bands are a huge part of my life.”

The Exit Through Fear 20th Anniversary Tour also sees the introduction of new Society 1 guitarist Erik Kluiber, formerly of Los Angeles hard rock and heavy metal acts Void Vator and Gypsyhawk. “I’ve known about the insane shock rock of Society 1 for decades,” Kluiber explains as he has already joined the band in Skylit Studios for tour rehearsals and recording new material; he continues, “The timing worked out perfectly for me to throw my hat in the ring and get involved. The new tunes kick ass, and I can’t wait for us to hit the road for the tour.” Kluiber takes over the guitarist position from Johnny Pilz, while Dagon will be performing in place of drummer Zhenya Pro.







The Rise of the Machines Tour will begin on February 25, 2023 in San Francisco, continuing through to April 15; also joining the tour for select dates will be Twiztid and Cultus Black. Society 1’s Exit Through Fear 20th Anniversary Tour will begin with a performance in Fresno on February 24, subsequently joining Rise of the Machines and concluding on March 18 in Philadelphia. Tickets are available via TicketMaster, while full listings of tour dates can be found on the bands’ websites. In addition, Zane comments that a new documentary project is in the works, with Society 1 to be filmed while in preparation for and during the tour, with more details forthcoming.

Society 1

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

Static-X

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram

Fear Factory

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube, Instagram

DOPE

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)