



With May of 2022 marking a full year since the passing of longtime Society 1 bassist Dirt Von Karloff, the Hollywood industrial and alt. metal band continues to pay tribute to his memory with the new music video for “As I Die.” The closing track on the band’s Black Level Six, the somber and sludgy anthem was co-written by Karloff with front man Matt Zane, with the video’s evocative yet minimal visuals matching the grim austerity of the song and album; “As I Die” is the latest video and single from the long-awaited album, following “Who Will Know?”, “Death Screams,” “Bleed You Away,” “I Never Saw You,” and “Get Up Again.” Black Level Six was released digitally on April 6 via all streaming platforms, and as a deluxe USB containing four alternative mixes and 65 bonus songs, available to purchase via Society 1’s webstore. The follow-up to the band’s 2017 Rise From the Dead, the album was recorded over the course of four days with engineer Patrick Burkholder, mixed over five days by legendary punk figure Greg Hetson (The Circle Jerks, Bad Religion), with guitar solos performed by Justin Manning on the sixth day; mastered by Mike Wells (Green Day, Jello Biafra), Black Level Six is dedicated to Dirt Von Karloff’s memory.





Society 1

Music Gallery International

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)