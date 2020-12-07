



Eariler this year, audiences were treated to “It’s Life,” a collaboration between Matt “The Lord” Zane of Hollywood alt. metal band Society 1 and hip-hop icon Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and now the merger continues with the release of a new track, titled “The Man.” Once again utilizing the video talents of Scott Kennedy, the track presents a scathing commentary on blind idol worship with a revolutionary attitude against oppression and injustice; apart from the appearance of Zac Morris on drums, the instrumentation was written and performed entirely by Zane, who is in fact an MIT graduate for guitar. DMC refers to Zane’s musical skills as “Powerful, energetic, fun, and captivating,” further stating that the arrangements and overall vibe “allowed me to continue to live my rock & roll dream.” Similarly, Zane has expressed his admiration for McDaniels, calling Run-DMC “my gods” and that hearing DMC’s voice over his music was “a religious experience.”







“The Man” is the culmination of a collaboration that began in 2019, with an embryonic version of the track teased out that year before the appearance of “It’s Life” this past September. Prior to these two tracks, the two musicians connected on the “Noise Revolution” music video, which Zane directed and featured DMC and the late Wayne Static. “The Man” is available to stream on Spotify

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)