



Despite less than ideal circumstances, 2020 was a rather busy year for Hollywood band Society 1, having released numerous music videos, lockdown video performances, collaborations with Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, and acoustic tracks. Now, the band reigns in the new year with a brand new single, “Release and Demise,” available to stream on YouTube. Featuring the current band lineup of vocalist and founder Matt “The Lord” Zane, guitarist Johnny Pilz, drummer Zhenya Pro, and Jimmy Minj on bass, the track is the latest outing from Society 1, with the long-awaited Black Level Six album nearing its final release this year; “Release and Demise” does not appear on the album track list revealed in the band’s new 2021 EPK, although the band is currently still assembling the album’s final track list. Society 1 is currently managed by Shawn Barusch of Music Gallery International, with released singles from Black Level Six including “Bleed You Away,” “Get Up Again,” and “Death Screams,” while the track list also reveals the album will feature a cover of The Beatles’ “I Am the Walrus.”









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)