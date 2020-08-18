



Ever defiant in the face of unyielding adversity, Society 1 has unveiled a new music video, making its premiere on The Pit and showcasing the band’s in-your-face brand of hard rocking alt. metal with a darkly outside edge. In contrast to the last video – “Bleed You Away,” released in early July – with its visually striking sci-fi concept, “Get Up Again” takes a more direct approach, still wrough with abstract visual touches to augment the group’s performance… appropriate given this is the first music video production to feature the current Society 1 lineup of vocalist/founder Matt “The Lord” Zane, guitarist Johnny Pilz, bassist Jimmy Minj, and drummer Zhenya Pro; up to now, the quartet had been featured in several lockdown challenge videos and performed as a support act for Static-X during the final leg of the band’s 20th Anniversary Memorial Tour. Saying that “It feels great to finally get the new line up in a proper video,” Zane goes on to comment that “When we decided to create this, we just wanted to create a video that was very abstract and didn’t really take place anywhere in reality. We figured let’s visually escape for this one. Everyone wants a little escape right now, including us.”







The video for “Get Up Again” was directed and edited by Matt Zane under the banner of his Lord Zane Productions. Additionally, Zane recently appeared as a guest on the MKUltraSound Podcast; hosted by MK Ultra Magazine founder Alex Zander and featuring designer and founder of the eKay Collection Emily Sifrit as a special guest host, Zane speaks about his work with Society 1, the late Wayne Static, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of Run-DMC, and his activities outside of music.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)