



Currently on a hot streak of activity despite the COVID-19 lockdowns, Hollywood industrial/alt. metal band Society 1 has now unveiled its latest video to further showcase the group’s instrumental talents; “The Soul Searches” marks the first entirely acoustic outing from Society 1 since “No Salvation” off the band’s 2017 Rise From the Dead album. Founder and lead vocalist Matt Zane explains that the performance based music video was inspired by the MTV Unplugged series, with the band performing in a dark and moody setting surrounded by candles; citing the influence of such legendary Unplugged performances by Nirvana and Alice in Chains, he says, “I always dreamt of being on there one day, but unfortunately, as we all know, it no longer exists. I figured the next best thing was to make my own version or a video with the same vibe.” “The Soul Searches” also marks the fourth video created by Society 1 during the lockdowns; while the first two, “Can’t Unsee” and “I Reach Through” were recorded by the band members in their respective homes, the third showcased a cover of the 1984 Corey Hart hit “Sunglasses at Night,” the band using selfie sticks on Hollywood Blvd. while observing social distancing guidelines. Zane goes on to say that although the D.I.Y. home recording of audio and video had been “a breath of fresh air and a way to help us get through it,” he had missed the production values of full music videos. Earlier this month, Zane had released a solo performance of Led Zeppelin’s “Four Sticks” with drummer Ty Dennis, while Society 1’s newest album, Black Level Six awaits release.





