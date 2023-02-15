



With the forthcoming Rise of the Machines tour offering the Hollywood band the chance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Exit Through Fear album, Society 1 continues to look back to its roots with the new single and video, titled “God to You.” Along with the return of drummer Dagon Destroyer, who had originally been a member of the band in 2003 during the touring cycle for the album, the new single also sees Society 1 reaching back to the industrialized shock rock stylings of that period, with founder and front man Matt “The Lord” Zane stating, “We’ve been getting back to our electronic root elements with these recent tracks,” appropriate to the Rise of the Machines lineup of fellow electronic-tinged alt. metallers like Static-X, Fear Factory, and DOPE. “God to You” follows the January release of “The Fight Within,” and like that track, features the mixing talents of Chris Collier (KoRn, Whitesnake). The music video was directed by Zane and produced by Dagon, with the band’s current performing lineup rounded out by bassist Jimmy Minj and guitarist Erik Kluiber.







Both “God to You” and “The Fight Within” serve as teasers not only for the tour, but also for the forthcoming documentary Shock Rock Movie, which chronicles Society 1’s controversial history. The band will be hitting the road on February 22 and 24 in Los Angeles and Fresno, respectively, before joining the Rise of the Machines Tour from February 25 on to March 18; the tour will then continue until April 15. Tickets are available via TicketMaster, while full listings of tour dates can be found on the bands’ websites.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)