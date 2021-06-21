



Since the passing of longtime friend and band mate Dirt Von Karloff, Society 1 founder and front man Matt Zane has been paying tribute to his memory, sharing stories, photos, videos, and “Who Will Know?” the last song the two had written and recorded together. “His life really was interesting, regardless if you’re a fan or not,” Zane comments, “He was this young guy from the corn fields of Indiana that came out to Hollywood, and within eight months, he’s touring the world… and that was just the beginning of the story.” More of that story is to be featured in a forthcoming memorial documentary, filmed and edited by Zane, focusing on his 15 years in Tinseltown, titled The Altered Noise; comprised of archival footage from throughout Karloff’s tenure with Society 1, as well as new interviews with band members and friends, the short movie will also explore various other phases of the man’s life and career, including his membership in metal bands 3 Headed Snake and Hatesong, his love for KISS (such that Zane has determined it to be a major subplot of the film), as well as a successful run as a professional tattoo artist. Having passed away just days after celebrating his 48th birthday, Zane reminisces that “The craziest thing about all this is that DV always told me he wasn’t going to make it to past 50-years-old,” with Karloff entrusting his band mate, an accomplished director, to memorialize him in just such a film; “The last time we discussed it, he said, ‘It’s going to be FUCKING cool!”







While the date of the Hollywood tribute memorial has yet to be determined, it is expected that the showing will take place within the next two months; The Altered Noise will make its debut at the event, with Zane planning to make it available to view online the following day. Karloff had joined Society 1 in 2003 after the departure of Paul Raven; he would then record and tour with the band until 2018, performing bass and backing vocals at the band’s record-breaking body suspension show at 2005’s Download Festival. He and former Society 1 guitarist Sin Quirin would work together again in 3 Headed Snake, with the band’s full-length debut to be released by Cleopatra Records later this year, while also working with extreme metal band Hatesong, whose latest release was Chapel Rats on June 4 via Metal Assault Records. As a tattoo artist, he famously inked the likes of Steve-O, Kelly Clarkson, and Britney Spears.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)