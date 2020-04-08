



With the lockdowns and the need for social distancing across the United States and the rest of the world in effect, numerous musicians and bands are utilizing online tools to continue creating. Inspired by a recent song released by the Red Rocker Sammy Hagar and his band The Circle, Matt Zane and his band mates in Society 1 took the challenge upon themselves to write a new song, titled “Can’t Unsee,” utilizing only their smartphones and home recording setups. Of the challenge, Zane states, “I wanted to do this exactly as Hagar and his band did it – no studio, 100% recorded from home,” calling it “the best social media challenge I’ve seen during the whole quarantine.” Viewing it as an opportunity to “elevate the situation creatively and focus on something so positive and unique,” the Hollywood industrial/alt. metal act wrote and recorded the new track as their own Lockdown Challenge; released on YouTube, the video features guitarist Johnny Pilz, bassist Jimmy Minj, drummer Zhenya Pro, and Zane on vocals performing in their homes, creating a slowly aggressive yet melodic brand of doom-laden groove metal. “I’m not an engineer or studio guy,” Zane says, “so it was incredibly challenging mixing and basically producing it myself, but I’m pleasantly surprised by the results.” “Can’t Unsee” follows up on the band’s “Save Us” single released in March from the soon-to-be-released Black Level Six.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)