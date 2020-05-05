



After two brand new songs written and recorded in lockdown, Hollywood industrial/alt. metal band Society 1 took on a new challenge with a cover of the 1984 Corey Hart hit “Sunglasses at Night.” Although the song was recorded in a similar fashion as the previous lockdown challenges, without the aide of a proper studio or producer, the band took a different approach to create a music video; with beaches and parks off limits due to the shutdown, vocalist Matt Zane, bassist Jimmy Minj, and drummer Zhenya Pro took to the streets, which is allowed, walking up and down Hollywood Blvd. with selfie-sticks to create a “gonzo style” video that was completed in less than two hours, a process Zane refers to as “Absured and amusing.” With fellow entertainer Cat DeCuir (Cat Ravyn) joining the proceedings in a role that mirrors Hart’s original music video, Zane explains, “If you watch the original video with Corey Hart from 1984, there is a part where he is singing into an old phone. I thought to myself, how cool would it be if I was on the other end of the call in 2020. There are just a bunch of throwbacks to the original video, which makes it even more fun.” He also comments on the song’s pop status being a change of pace for Society 1’s usual harder edge style, saying that it “was a conscious choice by the band to have fun during such a serious and uncertain time.” Besides fronting Society 1, Zane is an experienced director of music videos, having worked with the likes of Static-X, John 5, 3 Headed Snake, DOPE, DIM7, Blacklist Union, Fate DeStroyed, and more; without any studios or film crew, Zane calls Society 1’s “Sunglasses at Night” the cheapest and fastest video of the band’s history.





Society 1

Music Gallery Iternational

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)