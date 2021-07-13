



After a lengthy absence, the much beloved British electronic and trip-hop act Sneaker Pimps has at last announced its long-awaited fourth full-length album, titled Squaring the Circle. With newly added vocalist Simonne Jones joining the original core duo of Chris Corner and Liam Howe, the album’s release marks the culmination of five years of anticipation, as the band has been teasing it since reuniting in 2016; preceding the record are a pair of concurrently released singles – as Howe explains, the title track “Squaring the Circle” is a ballad and “a heartfelt ode to eternal returns of love, in the face of desperate adversity,” while the more driving and upbeat “Fighter” is “a plea for courage and strength against prevailing mental health crises.” He goes on to say that the contrast between the two singles best exemplifies the diversity and essence of Squaring the Circle, which marks Sneaker Pimps’ first album of new material since 2002’s Bloodsport. The album is due for release on September 10 via Corner’s own Orphic Productions, and is available for pre-order in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Bandcamp; a music video for “Fighter,” shot, edited, and directed by Corner is also soon to be revealed.











Sneaker Pimps first came into prominence in 1996 with the release of the Becoming X debut, with singles like “6 Underground” and “Spin Spin Sugar” becoming global hits; after the tour for the album, Howe and Corner began working on what would become the Splinter album, with original vocalist Kelli Ali leaving the group. The band released Bloodsport in 2002, but ceased activity the next year following the departure of guitarist/bassist Joe Wilson and drummer Dave Westlake from the band’s lineup; subsequently, Corner launched his IAMX project, while Howe focused on studio and production work, lending his skills to the likes of Adele, Lana Del Rey, FKA Twigs, Tom Vek, and Marina and the Diamons. Simonne Jones has been active as a musiciant, producer, model, and visual artist since 2012; she has collaborated with the likes of Peaches, Rea Garvey, Ryan Sheridan, and Ploychompoo.

