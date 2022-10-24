



As was promised earlier this month, Slighter’s Colin Cameron Allrich and Morgue VVitch’s Tara Saavedra have joined forces with the release of a collaborative single. Just in time for Halloween, “Cold Black Waters” presents the two forging a unique mixture that culls from the artists’ respective strengths; produced and programmed by Allrich, the track is something of a departure from his usual approach of electrified cinematic industrial, while also retaining the singularly rhythmic and glitch-laden qualities that have defined Slighter up to now. As such, “Cold Black Waters” offers a helping of bleak ambience upon which Morgue VVitch’s layered and ethereal vocals hover and haunt in her own signature style. Released on October 24 and available via Bandcamp, the single includes a more beat-heavy and danceable club version, presented in both vocal and instrumental mixes. According to Allrich, “It’s good Spooky Season music.”











“Cold Black Waters” follows the “Higher” released on October 7, which saw Morgue VVitch working with U.K. artist ΔLLICΘRN, with the two currently working on a full-length album together; she has also announced her own Duality album to arrive in 2023. Also released on October 7 was the Recollected album from Slighter side project Abstrakted, a collection of ambient tracks reconfigured from their previous versions into a cohesive listening experience. The last release of new material under the Slighter moniker was the “Zero Generation” single on September 2, which followed the Welcome to Riot City album on Brutal Resonance Records this past July.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)