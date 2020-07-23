



Well ahead of its August 21 street date, Colin Cameron Allrich has released a new single under his Slighter moniker, titled “Gone.” Available now via Bandcamp, the standalone single is a reflection on the project’s past work in industrialized IDM, blending elements of introspective ambient and melodic textures with stuttering glitch-laden beats. Additionally, the track is dedicated to Allrich’s recently deceased companion of nearly 15 years, Mogwai, whose image adorns the cover, with Allrich stating simply and lovingly, “Will miss you buddy.” “Gone” marks Slighter’s third single release of 2020, following February’s “Impulse Control” and “Planned Obsolescence” in June; the last full-length release was the Exogenous remix compilation in December 2019.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)