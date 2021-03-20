



With a new album currently in the works and awaiting release later in 2021, Colin Cameron Allrich has unveiled a new single under the Slighter moniker, titled “Complicit.” Presented in an edited rendition of its album version and a Dub Club mix, “Complicit” marks Slighter’s return to the moody atmospheres and cinematic qualities that defined much of the project’s earlier output, the lyrics a provocative critique of supposed innocence and the dangers of staying silent against deceit. Along with its corresponding music video, animated by Christy Hannon, “Complicit” is the first taste of the new VOID album, whose themes Allrich states are “a continuation” of those explored on 2019’s Automata; the record will feature collaborations with R.A. Desilets, bodegaBLVK, Fatigue, and the aforementioned Hannon. The album will be released digitally in Spring/early Summer, with plans to crowdfund a limited edition one-time vinyl pressing via Qrates, while the “Complicit” single is now available to purchase via Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)