



Seemingly in a constant state of productivity, prolific electronic musician/producer Colin Cameron Allrich has announced the latest album under the Slighter banner, titled V O I D. Picking up where 2019’s Automata left off, the album continues the artist’s exploration of darkly atmospheric industrial and rhythmic electronic, with guest appearances by regular collaborator Christy Hannon, as well as bodegaBLVCK, Fatigue, and R.A. Desilets, all contributing spoken word performances; as well, guitarist Elijah Hennig appears on the title track, with new album mixes of the previously released “Spill Blood” and “Complicit.”







With plans to unveil a Qrates campaign to issue the record on vinyl, V O I D will be released digitally on June 4, with pre-orders available now on Bandcamp. Lyric videos were released for “Complicit” and “Spill Blood” were released in March and April of 2021, respectively; the “Cold Calculation” single released in January will not be featured on V O I D





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)