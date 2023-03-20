



Colin Cameron Allrich maintains a consistent momentum as one of the electro/industrial scene’s top producers with today’s release of the “Pulling Me Under” single. Already known for his collaborative spirit, the single sees Slighter once again working with Craig Joseph Huxtable (OHMelectronic, Landscape Body Machine), following up on their previous work on “Lights Out” and “Give Me.” The new single features supplemental remixes by SØLVE and Matt Hart, as well as Slighter’s own extended club version. “Pulling Me Under” is available digitally via Bandcamp, and acts as the lead single from Slighter’s forthcoming This Futile Engine full-length, due for release later in 2023 and following up on last year’s “Cold Black Waters,” which saw Slighter joining forces with Morgue VVitch; 2022 also saw the release of Slighter’s Welcome to Riot City album on Brutal Resonance.





Slighter

Landscape Body Machine

OHMelectronic

SØLVE

Matt Hart

Confusion Inc.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)