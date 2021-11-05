



Masami Akita – a.k.a. Merzbow – is known as much for his numerous collaborations as for being the Japanese godfather of noise, and today, November 5, marks the release of his latest cooperative effort with Hyrrokkin, titled Faltered Pursuit. The record took shape originally from the Ohio avant-garde rock trio’s efforts to enlist Merzbow to contibute to the band’s 2013 Inspire Rioting remix release; Merzbow instead sent over a pair of original recordings, inviting the group to build upon them into something new, resulting in the two tracks – “Spatially Raised From Seed to Volatility” and “The New Economy ‘Seemed’ Suddenly to Dissipate Overnight.” Hyrrokkin guitarist Ed Ricart comments that “It was fun to approach the composition process as sort of a nod to the genesis of electronic music, serialism, Stockhausen, etc.,” the band laying down the basic tracks in the summer of 2013 through an unorthodox mix of live performance computerized tone/pitch mapping and random number generation; Hyrrokkin would later incorporate recordings from the likes of Jerry Busher (Fugazi, All Scars), Chuck Bettis (All Scars, Meta-Matics), New York improv artist Andrew Parkins, and cornet player Rob Mazurek, whose contribution appears in the form of a Side B remix titled “Let’s All Dance in a Rigorous Line.” Of the remix, Ricart states, “It just seemed outrageous and perfect and somewhat hilarious to put yet another remix on the B-side of this record.” Faltered Pursuit is now available on Bandcamp via Sleeping Giant Glossolalia in digital and vinyl formats; the album marks the final release from Hyrrokkin, which disbanded in 2014. Ricart is currently a member of instrumental avant-garde rock quartet Monotrope. In addition to the album’s release, a video for “Spatially Raised From Seed to Volatility,” directed by Dylan Pecora, premiered on November 4 on CVLT Nation .









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)