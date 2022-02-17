



The electro/industrial-tinged duo SKYND has garnered a reputation as dark as the true crime subject matter the band pursues. Now, with the “Chris Watts” single, the band works with Grammy-nominated director P.R. Brown to present a lurid and grisly depiction of the 2018 case in which the titular figure murdered his family; of the particularly vicious events that transpired, SKYND comments, “It’s so heartbreaking, cruel, and brutal that you can’t look away,” explaining further the emotional difficulties in writing about a case involving the murder of children. SKYND continues, “The murder of the children made me so sad that I realized it must only become a ballad. I am still extremely upset about this case, because I was able to follow it live, so to speak. I was there watching when he gave the interviews and when it came out how brutal he was.”







“What fascinates me the most about Skynd is the construct of exploration of past atrocities,” P.R. Brown explains, “not as celebration, rather as an investigation of a broken society that needs to be examined so we can grow from it.” Best known for his work with the likes of KoRn, Slipknot, Audioslave, Miley Cyrus, and more, Brown says further of his participation in the video, “I am lucky to have found similar interests with Skynd and am beyond excited to explore the further reaches of the human condition together.” “Chris Watts” marks the third single from SKYND’s forthcoming third EP, Chapter III, following the 2021 release of “Michelle Carter” and 2020’s “Columbine.”

Furthermore, SKYND will begin a headlining tour of the U.K. on February 18, with plans to tour Europe and Russia later in the year; stops on the U.K. tour include London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham, with a full listing of dates available via the band’s website. With past touring plans altered due to the pandemic, SKYND comments that she and band mate Father “have been busy writing songs and planning videos, but I cannot wait to stand on stage and feel the vibe. I want to see you. I want to feel you. There is something so powerful about being in a room together, nothing can replace that feeling.”

SKYND

P.R. Brown/Bau-Da

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)