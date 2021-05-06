



“Sometimes things happen and we never know the answer why.” So goes the lyric in the latest single from SKYND, titled “Michelle Carter.” As all of the band’s songs are inspired by true crimes, the new single addresses issues of teenage suicide and the limits of criminal responsibility, with the specific case revolving around the titular figure who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy to kill himself by lethal inhalation of carbon monoxide in July 2014. Having communicated with Roy primarily via e-mail and text messages throughout their friendship, her messages ordering him to take his own life led to her conviction, the substance of those messages quoted and paraphrased in the song’s lyrics to refect Carter’s contradictory state of mind – recklessly encouraging destruction, feigning love and emotional connection. She was ultimately found guilty in June 2017 and sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison, but was released early in January 2020 for good conduct during her incarceration.







“Michelle Carter” follows six months since SKYND’s “Columbine” single, with the video produced by TallyHo! and directed by Luzian Schlatter. Furthermore, the band encourages listeners struggling with mental health to reach out via Crisis Text Line, a non-profit organization with professionally trained crisis counselors available 24/7.

In addition to the new single, SKYND has announced a series of tour dates, the band stating, “We will be emerging from the Dark Place in February 2022, and we want to see you.” Beginning on February 1 in Helsinki, Finland, the European and U.K. tour will continue throughout the month, concluding on February 21 in Birmingham; a full listing of tour dates can be found on the band’s website, with tickets going on general sale on Friday, May 7 at 10:00am BST/11:00am CST.





SKYND

Crisis Text Line

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)