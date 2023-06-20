



Since the electro/industrial duo first arrived on the scene five years ago, SKYND has carved its own niche delving into the bleakest aspects of human psychology, pioneering the style recognized as true crime music. For the band’s first single of 2023, SKYND examines serial killer Edmund Kemper, known as the Co-ed Killer; after murdering his grandparents at the age of 15, he was later convicted of eight more counts of first degree murder – the last two being his own mother and one of her friends – and is currently serving eight concurrent life sentences. Written by Skynd and Father with Hayes Tichy, “Edmund Kemper” notably showcases the band’s signature vocal manipulations in tandem with, more so than SKYND’s previous efforts, the singer’s natural tone. Released on Monday, June 19, this marks the sixth single following 2019’s Chapter II. The video for “Edmund Kemper” was directed and produced by Angique Wild, with photography by Nino Michel, and editing by Lars Badestcher. “While translating true crime cases into music, I have a visual idea of the song, and the dolls had to be in the video,” SKYND explains, drawing on Kemper’s penchant for playing with his younger sister’s dolls as a young boy, “It was important to me to show the beheading of the doll because it illustrates his crimes without being too gratuitous.”











In addition to the new single, SKYND has announced dates for a European tour, with tickets going on general sale on Wednesday, June 21; members of the band’s SKYNDICATE fan club have access to pre-sale tickets. The tour runs from November 1 to November 25, with the band scheduled to perform in Warsaw, Krakow, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo, Hamburg, Paris, Vienna, Frankfurt, and more. A full listing of tour dates and ticket links can be found on SKYND’s website.







Edmund Kemper has served as an inspiration for villainous characters written by authors Thomas Harris and Dean Koontz. In the 2000 motion picture American Psycho, a quote by Kemper is mistakenly attributed to Ed Gein, while other quotes taken from interviews have been used by such acts as Suicide Commando, Pitchshifter, Seabound, The Berzerker, and System of a Down. He was portrayed by Cameron Britton in the 2017 David Fincher-produced Netflix series Mindhunter.

