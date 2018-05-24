SKYND debuts with a gothic horror music video based on real-life unsolved cases





Electro/industrial duo SKYND makes an auspicious debut with the track “Elisa Lam,” along with its eerie music video created and directed by TallyHo!. With a visual aesthetic that mirrors the haunting style of The Ring and Dark Water and based on a real-life mystery, “Elisa Lam” is the first of a planned tryptic of videos focusing on unsolved or inexplicable cases and serial killers. Of the song and the band’s music, vocalist SKYND explains that she wants “to get as close as possible to the evil that humans are capable of,” referring to her fascination with “people who have reached the boundary of their humanity.” Simply named “F,” the duo’s producer adds, “SKYND is the perpetrator and we as listeners are cornered victims,” with the ghastly vocal effects achieving a de-familiarized tone that he explains “You can tell this is a human being, but it sounds grotesquely inhuman.” The music video made its premiere on Cryptic Rock on May 18.







In the true case, which took place in 2013, Canadian student Elisa Lam’s body was discovered floating in a water tank atop a Downtown Los Angeles hotel after having been reported missing three weeks prior. Recovered security footage from the day of her disappearance revealed strange and erratic behavior; the video went viral on the internet and has led many to suspect paranormal activity, though other theories such as bipolar disorder, drug or alcohol abuse, and Lam being the victim of a stalker have also persisted. Though the investigation had determined how Lam died, the circumstances leading to her death remain a mystery.

SKYND

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)