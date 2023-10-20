



Truth is often stranger and more horrific than fiction, but SKYND continues to shine a light on the darker aspects of human society. With a tour impending, Skynd and Father look to the 2019 murder of Bianca Devins, a case that “shows us once again what power social media can have, how incrediblyl confusing the rules are.” Murdered by 21-year-old Brandon Clark in an act of jealousy, the 17-year-old Bianca Devins case was marred by erroneous news reports that the killer and the victim were dating; “He took Bianca’s life because he couldn’t stand that she wanted to live her life the way she did,” Skynd states, explaining her shock and sadness. Subsequently, images of Devins’ body were spread through various social media sites, leading to more misinformation and rumors, with Skynd commenting, “That’s why it was very important to me to write about her, to put her name out there once again, and put her in the spotlight.” In the wake of these events, legislation was passed to criminalize the posting, sharing, and publication of personal images with the intent to degrade or abuse, while Devins’ family started a scholarship in Bianca’s name for students pursuing degrees in psychology.











Like SKYND’s previous video, “Bianca Devins” was produced by Anique Wild and directed by P.R. Broan, with Sarah Baumgartner performing; the single was released today, October 19, and is available digitally via Bandcamp. The band will be conducting a tour of the U.K. and Europe from November 1 until December 1, with a full listing of tour dates and ticket links available via the band’s website.





SKYND

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)