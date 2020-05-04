



Nearly four years since the album’s release, Hollywood industrial/metal act Skum Love is still demosntrating the album’s lasting resonance with a new music video for the album track “The Infected.” Created by the band in the midst of the COVID-19 quarantines, the video is but one of the few creative endeavors Skum Love has pursued in the wake of, like many bands, having had several shows cancelled due to the pandemic; using their phones as cameras and editing the footage using an app program, front man and band namesake Skum Love describes “The Infected” as a “very homegrown, raw video to show what each of us are doing at home.” As such, guest vocalist Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory, Ascension of the Watchers) appears in the video as he did on the original recording, agreeing that “it would be a cool thing to do.” Skum Love goes on to say that the song’s lyrics also fit thematically with the current crisis, even though the original intent was more ambiguous and metaphorically “about how lying and deceit has become a virus running rampant online and in the scene.” He concludes, “We hope we entertained and let others know they are not alone in this; we are all in this together.” Sinister Minister was released in June of 2016 via EMP Label Group.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)