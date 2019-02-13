Skum Love releases new single, announces live dates





To coincide with the band’s annual Anti-Valentine’s Day Party, provocative Hollywood industrial/metal act Skum Love has released the Re-imagined Mix of “Devil May Dance,” a remix of 2018’s “Devil May Sing” single. Created by Roman Marisak (Professional Murder Music, SpaceTime) and mastered by Alex Crescioni for Stygian Sound, the track follows the band’s Sinister Remix album, with the original single produced by Skum Love and Ben Jovi of Left Coast Record Studio; the song is not featured on the remix album, but can be purchased as a standalone track via iTunes and the Skum Love webstore.







Skum Love’s annual Anti-Valentine’s Day Party will be taking place on Thursday, February 14 at The Viper Room in Hollywood, CA. The band will be joined by special guests Fact Pattern, Midnight Nightmare, and Against the Grave, with tickets now available; further info can be found on the Facebook event page. In addition, the band is planning a West Coast tour supporting Combichrist in May, with dates in Las Vegas and Los Angeles already confirmed.

Skum Love

Alex Crescioni/Stygian Sound

Music Gallery International

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)