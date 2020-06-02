



Four years since the album’s original release, Hollywood industrial/metal act Skum Love has re-released the Sinister Minister album via Music Gallery International management. Produced by Roman Marisak (Professional Murder Music) and mastered by Bill Metoyer, Sinister Minister was originally released in June 2016 via EMP Label Group, headed by Megadeth bassist Dave Ellefson; front man and band namesake Skum Love states that while the band appreciates the label’s assistance, “I think they missed the point and the target we were going after.” He elaborates that while Skum Love was one of the imprint’s first signees, he feels “like we might have gotten lost in the mix,” with the current preference to do things on the band’s own terms. The re-release follows the recent release of the video for the album track “The Infected” in early May; created during the COVID-19 quarantines, the video featured a guest appearance by vocalist Burton C. Bell (Fear Factory, Ascension of the Watchers), with lyric videos previously released for “Disease” and “Dig You Like a Grave.” Sinister Minister also features guest performances by Tommy Victor (PRONG, Danzig), Dino Cazares (Fear Factory, Asesino), Tony Campos (Static-X, MIINISTRY), along with remixes by Jay Gordon (Orgy), Mark Gemini Thwaite (MGT, Primitive Race), and John Fryer (Black Needle Noise). Sinister Minister marked the first release of new material from Skum Love since 2008’s Songs of Lust and Corrosion; the album was then followed by the Sinister Remix EP, along with the “Devil May Sing” single in 2018, and the “Filthy” single paying tribute to late friend and guitarist Garrison Fagro in 2019. Skum Love concludes by saying, “I hope those that didn’t get a chance to discover our music will now I have a second chance as I feel this was an important album for us.”





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)